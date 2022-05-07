Centre releases ₹7,183cr revenue deficit grant to Punjab, 13 other states
New Delhi : The central government on Friday released ₹7,183.42 crore as revenue deficit grant to 14 states, including Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Assam and Kerala.
The department of expenditure, ministry of finance released the money. This is the 2nd monthly instalment of post devolution revenue deficit (PDRD) grant to states.
The grant has been released as per the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission, the Union ministry of finance said in a statement.
The states which have been recommended post devolution revenue deficit grant by the Fifteenth Finance Commission during 2022-23 are: Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.
The commission has recommended a total post devolution revenue deficit grant of ₹86,201 crore to 14 states for the financial year 2022-23. The recommended grant will be released by the department of expenditure to the recommended states in 12 equated monthly instalments. With this release, the total amount of revenue deficit grants released to the states in 2022-23 has gone up to ₹14,366.84 crore.
-
Delhi govt allows city bars to stay open till 3 am
Most pubs and restaurants, barring some exceptions, are currently allowed to stay open till 1am. In Gurugram, pubs were allowed to allowed to open till 6am last year but the new policy announced by the Haryana government allows such outlets to remain open 24x7.
-
Cabinet approves Haryana Aerospace and Defence Production Policy 2022
The cabinet accorded its approval to Haryana Aerospace and Defence Production Policy, 2022 that aims to attract investments of at least one billion dollars and generate employment opportunities of around 25,000 persons in five years and to position the state as country's leading aerospace and defence manufacturing hub. The policy envisages harnessing Haryana's inherent strength in auto components and automobile manufacturing sector that looks forward to a possible transition into aerospace and defence manufacturing.
-
Ludhiana | 31-year-old dies of drug overdose, woman held
A day after a 31-year-old man died due to a drug overdose, police arrested the woman who allegedly administered the victim, Gagandeep Singh the fatal dose on Friday. While Rupinder Kaur of Begowal village has been arrested, Jaswinder Singh of the same village is on the run.
-
Nanded cops in Karnal to quiz four terror suspects
Aurangabad: Police from Maharashtra's Nanded have sent a team to Karnal in Haryana after four suspected Pakistan-linked terrorists were held there and arms, ammunition and IEDs were recovered from their vehicle, a senior official said on Friday. The Haryana Police have said that they foiled a major terror plot after the four suspected Pakistan-linked terrorists were held in Karnal on Thursday morning when they were on their way to Telangana to deliver explosives.
-
Bagga’s arrest: Oppn parties slam Kejriwal, Mann
New Delhi/Chandigarh: The BJP, Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal on Friday slammed AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann for “misusing” Punjab Police for political vendetta. Congress legislature party leader Partap Singh Bajwa urged Mann not to reduce the state police officers to “private militia” of Kejriwal.
