Centre reserves MBBS, BDS seats for ‘terror victims’ kin in J&K

The ministry of home affairs has decided to “reserve a quota” for the victims of terrorism in MBBS and BDS courses for the academic year 2022-23 in Jammu and Kashmir. The seats would be allocated to the spouse and children of terror victims from the central pool quota.

The J&K government, headed by lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, has given its nod to the notification issued by the home ministry.

Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (BOPEE) said the kin of the affected families will get a reservation in medical seats in various colleges from the central pool of BDS and the MBBS. The seats have been kept reserved in Bihar, Chandigarh, New Dehli and Jaipur medical colleges.

Four seats have been allotted to the UT of Jammu and Kashmir from the central pool for MBBS/BDS for the year 2022-23.

One seat each has been allocated at Nalanda Medical College at Patna in Bihar, GMC in Chandigarh, Lady Harding Medical College in New Delhi and SMS Medical College, Jaipur in Rajasthan.

According to the MHA’s official notification, the priorities will be given to those children whose both parents have been killed by the terrorists, families whose sole bread earners have been killed by the terrorist and wards of victims with permanent disability and serious injury caused by terrorist operations.

The eligibility criteria will apply to the children of permanent residents of the UT, employees of the state/UT government, employees of central/other states/UT government on deputation to the state/UT and employees of the Central/other states/UT government posted in and having their headquarters within the state/UT.

The notification also mentioned the percentile required to qualify for the quota. The candidate must have passed and obtained a minimum of 50% marks individually in subjects -- physics, chemistry, biology or biotechnology, while it’s 40% for the SC, ST, OSC, OBC and PWD and 45% for PWDs falling in the general category.

The selection of the candidates for admission in MBBS/BDS courses will be made based on their rank obtained in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2022.

The minimum marks for the candidates will be 50% in NEET 2022, 45% for the students with disability, and 40% for those who belong to SC/ST/OBC.