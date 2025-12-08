Centre should review its J&K policy: Mehbooba

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said that the Prime Minister and Home minister of the country should accept that their policies implemented in J&K after 2019 have “failed” as was apparant by the suicide bombing in Delhi. She wanted an immediate review of the policy. Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti during 'Kath Baath', an interactive session with the youths, in Srinagar, Sunday. (PTI)

Mufti was interacting with people at a hotel in Srinagar which she had called in the aftermath of the alleged involvement of Kashmiri doctors in the car blast in Delhi on November 10 in which 12 people were killed.

“My request to the government at Centre is that the youth here want self dignity and that is not possible unless and until you don’t see the elephant in the room which since 1947 has been the Kashmir issue,” she said at the gathering.

She urged the ‘wise people’ of the country to understand why an educated youth or a doctor straps a bomb to his body and kills innocent people along with taking his own life.

“Is this a good thing? We have joined the country of Gandhi to live a life with respect. We are not saying to give us away to Pakistan. We want dignity… They need to understand that the people of J&K should not be choked. The policy you implemented in J&K, after 2019, has failed. Prime Minister, Home minister and national security advisor should accept- ‘your policy in J&K has failed’. A doctor became a bomber, a suicide bomber,” she said.

At least 12 people were killed in a car bomb blast driven by a Kashmiri doctor in Delhi’s Red Fort area on November 10. The NIA has arrested many people in the case including two Kashmiri doctors on what authorities said were a part of white collar terror network.

Mufti criticised the central leadership for saying that everything improved after the revocation of Article 370 in 2019.

“The situation in J&K is not recent, it has been going up and down since 1947. And after 2019, the way Art 370 was removed and Delhi people had said that everything improved. But there has been no improvement. If stones and guns were dropped but somehow an educated youth has become a suicide bomber. This is not good and we want to stop this,” she said.

She urged the PM, HM and NSA to review the policy in J&K.

“PM, HM and NSA are the main people on policy formation in J&K. They need to review the policy implemented in J&K after 2019. They would say that everything was fine and gave laptops and computers in the hands of youth instead of stones. But the incident in Delhi shows something different. I think they need to review the policy in J&K and start a new chapter of reconciliation with people in J&K,” she said.