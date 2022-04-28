Centre yet to announce PGIMER’s new director
The Union ministry of health and family welfare is yet to announce a new director for Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, even as the officiating head’s charge is set to end on April 30.
Dr Surjit Singh, head, department of paediatrics, PGIMER, was given the officiating charge of director, from November 1, 2021, for a period of six months (which will come to an end on April 30) or till such time the regular director is appointed, whichever is earlier. He was given the charge after Dr Jagat Ram retired from the post after serving for four years and seven months.
In January this year, the search-cum-selection committee had interviewed 32 candidates for the post of director. As per authorities, around 20 candidates are presently working at the institute while a few doctors from Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, are also in the fray. A few senior doctors from other national health institutes have also applied for the post.
After the interviews, the selection committee sent the recommendations to the institute body (IB), and finally, the proposal or panel was sent to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) through the Union ministry of health.
Though a panel of three shortlisted doctors for the post of director of AIIMS, New Delhi, was sent to ACC and disclosed only a few days after the director had completed his term, no such panel has so far been disclosed for the post of PGIMER, Chandigarh.
“The selection and announcement will be done by the Union ministry of health. We had written a letter to the Union ministry, earlier this month, and informed that the appointment is due for this month. We are expecting an official announcement on April 30, which can be made either on the appointment of a new director or about the extension of the officiating charge,” said Kumar Gaurav Dhawan, deputy director (administration), PGIMER.
People hit streets in Srinagar to protest ‘worst-ever’ power crisis
Jammu and Kashmir is currently reeling under what is claimed to be 'worst-ever' power crisis, which forced residents to take to streets on Wednesday. Locals and mainstream politicians blame the J&K government for not doing enough to resolve the power crisis. In many towns and villages, people claim they don't get electricity for three to four hours in 24 hours. At several places, power crisis has even affected the potable water supply.
Online fraud | Panchkula woman taken for ride on pretext of Char Dham chopper services
A Panchkula resident lost ₹2.2 lakh to an online fraudster while looking for a helicopter ride for Char Dham yatra with hComplainant Seema Gupta, an entrepreneur by profession'sfamily. Following this, she got a call from a man who identified himself as Anshuman and claimed that he was an agent of Pawan Hans Ltd, and based in Dehradun Phata. She said she has deposited ₹2,20,000 in different accounts between April 1 and 23.
Ludhiana MC imposes 50k fine on market committee for burning waste
Acting on complaints of bulk burning of waste and garbage at the vegetable market near Jalandhar Bypass, the municipal corporation has imposed two fines of ₹25,000 each on the market committee. In their recommendation to MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal, the health branch officials have also recommended that an FIR be registered against market committee officials. The final decision on recommending an FIR against market committee officials will be taken by the MC commissioner.
Indo-Pak truce deal: Wheat growers on both sides of border reaping rich harvest
Again, farmers on both sides of the 200km long Indo-Pak International Border are reaping a rich harvest of wheat crop because of the ceasefire pact between India and Pakistan. India and Pakistan had on February 25 last year renewed a mutually brokered truce deal all along the 200km International Border and 744km long Line of Control.
Ludhiana man hangs self, wife, in-laws booked
A 29-year-old mason was found hanging from the fan in his room on Wednesday. In his suicide note, the victim blamed his wife and The victim's mother, a resident of Ganapati Colony, Ladiya's parents, who are residents of Rasool Garhi village, for forcing him to take the extreme step. The victim's mother, a resident of Ganapati Colony, Ladiya, said her son had married the accused four years ago, and the couple has a daughter. A hunt is on to arrest the accused.
