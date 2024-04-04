Centre’s intervention sought as Jammu scribe battling for life in US

A journalist from Jammu has been battling for his life in Unites States of America after a suffering from a heart attack. He has been on a ventilator for 10 days. Ravi Kant Sharma, hailing from Doda district, is working with a Canada-based TV news channel and was in the US for an assignment when he suffered from a heart attack. For the past ten days, Sharma has been battling for his life at the US as his medical insurance is valid in Canada and for any treatment, he has to be airlifted to Canada,. (HT File)

Spiritual leader Swami Paul on Wednesday appealed to the Union government to intervene. Addressing media persons in Jammu, he sought urgent intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, external affairs minister S Jaishankar and Udhampur MP Dr Jitendra Singh.

“He was sent by the TV news channel to the US for an assignment. Sharma suffered a heart attack there last month and was admitted to Los Angeles General Medical Centre, where he was put on ventilator,” he said.

“Ten days have passed and the health condition of Sharma is deteriorating with each passing day. Neither the US government, nor the TVchannel for which he works is providing any satisfactory answers on the condition of his health to the family,” he added.