Centre’s new fortified rice norms spark concern among Punjab shellers

The central government’s new instructions regarding the production and supply of FRK (Fortified Rice Kernel) rice have raised the hackles of Punjab rice shellers. Workers winnow paddy in Amritsar. (ANI File)

According to the new orders, FRK manufacturing units will first have to produce and stack the fortified rice. Only after the food ministry team collects samples in their presence and the test reports are found to be correct, can this FRK rice be procured by the Food Corporation of India for the public distribution system.

Fortified rice is enriched with micronutrients such as iron, folic acid, B-complex vitamins, vitamin A and zinc.

The Centre has also clarified through an official letter that this year, out of the 104 lakh tonnes of rice to be generated from the 156 lakh tonnes of procured paddy from Punjab, at least 25 lakh tonnes will be taken as upgraded rice, which has just 10% broken grains.

The remaining (80 lakh tonne) will be accepted only as FRK-mixed rice for the central pool.

“This decision has mounted more pressure on millers in the state. The orders give no deadline or timeline for the samples to be cleared,” said Ranjit Singh Jossan, an office bearer of the rice millers’ association in the state. He added that the millers are staring at heavy losses this season.

Already, a major controversy has been reported in the state from Bhogpur of Jalandhar district, where freshly milled 10% of the upgraded rice supplied to the FCI has been found to be defective.

The FCI immediately suspended two technical officers, a field assistant, and a quality manager. Panic has gripped rice millers as the FCI lab has rejected the rice sample because the amount of chaff was more than 5%.

As per the food safety and standards authority of India (FSSAI) norms, chaff above 5% is considered unfit for human consumption. Based on these norms, the FCI rejected the rice samples and took action against its officials.

Heavy rains and floods in Punjab this year caused huge damage to the paddy crop. The central government did not relax any quality parameters for rice, except for the procurement of paddy. The relaxation came on November 10 when the majority of procurement was already over. “How can paddy be declared damaged and not rice that is produced from it?” asked a rice miller, pleading anonymity.

“The rain-affected paddy, naturally low in quality, has now started showing defects in the rice being produced,” the miller added.

With delays in the supply of FRK rice, milling operations have not started, although the units are stacked with procured paddy. The Punjab government has written to the Centre requesting it to accept 25 lakh tonnes of non-FRK CMR, but so far, no action has been initiated.

The millers have warned that further delays in milling will lead to deterioration in the quality of rice with each passing day, leading to financial losses. The millers have asked the Punjab government to intervene, asking the Centre to resolve the issue. An official in the state food department accepted that it is going to be a tough season for rice millers, who, like the farmers, would face losses.

According to the Punjab food and civil supplies minister, Lal Chand Kataruchak, so far the millers have not reported any problem, and in future, in case they report any issue, the government will deal accordingly.