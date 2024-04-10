CEO seeks report on Sukhu’s remarks against BJP candidate Bhutto

The chief electoral officer (CEO) of Himachal has asked for a report within 24 hours following complaints from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding alleged derogatory remarks by chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu against BJP candidate Devendra Kumar Bhutto. The chief electoral officer (CEO) of Himachal has asked for a report within 24 hours following complaints from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding alleged derogatory remarks by chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu against BJP candidate Devendra Kumar Bhutto. (HT File)

On receiving the complaint from BJP representatives Pramod Thakur and Karan Nanda, the CEO, Manish Garg, has instructed the district election officer and deputy commissioner of Una to provide a factual report within 24 hours regarding the remarks made by Sukhu.

In a public meeting in Kutlahar, Sukhu reportedly made remarks about BJP candidate Bhutto, sparking objections from the BJP who deemed the comments a violation of the poll code of conduct.

The BJP’s complaints alleged that Sukhu’s remarks, aired on social media platforms, were derogatory towards their candidate and have the potential to disrupt the election atmosphere in the state.

Garg has confirmed his action, indicating that any decision regarding the BJP’s complaints will be made only after reviewing the report from the district election officer of Una.

The BJP on Tuesday lodged a formal complaint with the chief electoral officer following a controversial statement made by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu regarding Devinder Kumar Bhutto, BJP’s candidate for the Kutlehar assembly bypoll.

Bhutto, one of the six Congress rebels who sided with the BJP’s nominee in the recent Rajya Sabha elections, faced disqualification by the speaker for defying party directives during crucial House proceedings.

The party emphasised that such language not only disregards human dignity but also has the potential to incite unrest and create an atmosphere of anarchy within the state. Additionally, they argued that the chief minister’s use of such inflammatory rhetoric sends a negative message to the people of Himachal.