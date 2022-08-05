Chadha meets FM, seeks rollback of GST on ‘sarais’

Chandigarh : Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha member from Punjab Raghav Chadha on Thursday met Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and sought immediate rollback of the 12% goods and services tax (GST) imposed ‘sarais’ (inns) in the area around the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar.

After meeting the finance minister, Chadha said he has submitted a memorandum to demand withdrawal of tax imposed on ‘sarais’, besides a special financial package and additional water resources for the welfare of the farmers of Punjab. He also drew her attention to the depleting water table. “This is a matter which needs urgent attention if Punjab and its farmers are to be saved,” he said.

In the memorandum, the Rajya Sabha member said that the central government’s decision to impose GST on ‘sarais’ has caused great anguish to the followers of the Sikh faith and devotees who visit the Golden Temple. Over one lakh devotees visit the holy shrine daily.

The AAP leader said ‘sarais’ for pilgrims are far from the concept of a hotel and the decision to impose GST on their activities amounts to an unnecessary financial burden on the ‘sangat’ (faithful).

Referring to a drastic fall in groundwater table in the state, Chadha demanded an immediate financial package. “The cultivation of paddy has resulted in an alarming fall in groundwater that has now reached a dangerous level and needs urgent intervention. It is the responsibility of the Union government to grant aid in the form of a financial package, to enable the state to deal with this crisis,” he said in the memorandum.