Chadha meets FM, seeks rollback of GST on ‘sarais’
Chandigarh : Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha member from Punjab Raghav Chadha on Thursday met Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and sought immediate rollback of the 12% goods and services tax (GST) imposed ‘sarais’ (inns) in the area around the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar.
After meeting the finance minister, Chadha said he has submitted a memorandum to demand withdrawal of tax imposed on ‘sarais’, besides a special financial package and additional water resources for the welfare of the farmers of Punjab. He also drew her attention to the depleting water table. “This is a matter which needs urgent attention if Punjab and its farmers are to be saved,” he said.
In the memorandum, the Rajya Sabha member said that the central government’s decision to impose GST on ‘sarais’ has caused great anguish to the followers of the Sikh faith and devotees who visit the Golden Temple. Over one lakh devotees visit the holy shrine daily.
The AAP leader said ‘sarais’ for pilgrims are far from the concept of a hotel and the decision to impose GST on their activities amounts to an unnecessary financial burden on the ‘sangat’ (faithful).
Referring to a drastic fall in groundwater table in the state, Chadha demanded an immediate financial package. “The cultivation of paddy has resulted in an alarming fall in groundwater that has now reached a dangerous level and needs urgent intervention. It is the responsibility of the Union government to grant aid in the form of a financial package, to enable the state to deal with this crisis,” he said in the memorandum.
-
Teachers’ post: Protesters don’t allow Lehra SDM to leave office for 6 hrs
Residents of Lehal Khurd village on Thursday protested outside the Lehra sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) office demanding creation of two additional posts of teachers at the primary school. The protesters led by BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) gheraoed the office at around 12 noon and allowed Lehra SDM Navreet Kaur's to leave office only at around 6.30 pm.
-
Punjab BJP accuses AAP of taking credit for Centre’s Ujjwala Yojana
The state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party Thursday accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party of taking undue credit of the centrally sponsored scheme “Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana” (PMUY) saying AAP leaders were “rebranding the scheme” by putting posters and banners of party leadership, including party convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.
-
Gang involved in making extortion calls busted, 2 arrested from Bihar
Punjab Police on Thursday busted an interstate gang involved in making extortion calls to people, including doctors, by posing as gangsters. Punjab cops have also arrested two members of the gang with the help of their Bihar counterparts recovered two laptops, two mobile phones and several fake identification proofs. Commissioner of police, Amritsar, Arun Pal Singh said investigation to find out if there were more members of the gang was on.
-
Contaminated water: Three die, over 10 fall ill at Amritsar village in a week
Three persons, including two girls have died while over 10 others were taken ill after drinking contaminated water in the last one week in Fatehgarh Shukarchak village falling under the Verka block of Amritsar. The inhabitants of the village have alleged lackadaisical approach from the water supply department and those involved in laying of gas pipes in the area as a reason behind the contamination of drinking water.
-
Domestic consumers: Punjab govt waives outstanding power bills till Dec 31, 2021
Chandigarh : Punjab State Power Corporation Limited has issued a notification to waive the outstanding electricity bills of all domestic category consumers till December 31, 2021. Announcing amnesty for defaulting domestic electricity consumers, power minister Harbhajan Singh said the outstanding electricity bills till December 31 of those who have not paid their dues till June 30, 2022, have been waived.
