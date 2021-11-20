Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chamkaur Sahib: CM, guv open ‘Dastan-e-Shahadat’ theme park
Chamkaur Sahib: CM, guv open 'Dastan-e-Shahadat' theme park

The monument is dedicated to martyrs of “Saka Chamkaur Sahib”, fought with the Mughals in 1704) in which two elder sons of the tenth Guru along with 40 other Sikhs were martyred
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and governor Banwarilal Purohit dedicating ‘Dastan-e-Shahadat‘ theme park in Chamkaur Sahib to the people on Friday. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 20, 2021
HT Correspondent

Paying tributes to the Baba Ajit Singh and Baba Jujhar Singh, the elder sahibzadas (sons) of Guru Gobind Singh and 40 martyrs, chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, accompanied by the Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit, on Friday dedicated the “Dastan-e-Shahadat” (a saga of sacrifices) theme park in Chamkaur Sahib to the people of the state.

The monument is dedicated to martyrs of “Saka Chamkaur Sahib” (the Battle of Chamkaur Sahib, fought with the Mughals in 1704) in which two elder sons of the tenth Guru along with 40 other Sikhs were martyred.

Speaking on the occasion, Channi said the state-of-the-art theme park project would go a long way in apprising the people about the saga of “Kacchi Garhi”.

The CM said the battle of Chamkaur Sahib is a watershed moment in the Indian history where just 42 brave warriors, including the elder sons of Guru Gobind Singh, fought valiantly against the coalition forces of the Mughals.

Channi also complimented his predecessor Captain Amarinder Singh for initiating the prestigious project during his tenure.

The CM and governor also visited 11 galleries at the theme park, which effectively showcase Sikh history and glorious past.

Earlier, the CM and governor paid obeisance at Gurdwara Sri Qatalgarh Sahib and inaugurated a heritage street from the main road to shrine.

