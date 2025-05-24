Chandigarh: 10-month-old donor’s kidneys save adult’s life

The kidneys of a 10-month-old child from Sangrur gave the gift of life to a terminally ill patient here at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER). The retrieved kidneys, being very small, were transplanted into a single adult recipient, who is now recovering well. (HT File)

Following the organ donation, the family also donated the infant’s body to the institute, a first-of-its-kind case of organ donation followed by body donation.

On May 18, the infant, Vansh, was referred to PGIMER after sustaining severe head injuries from a fall, and after receiving initial emergency care at Civil Hospital, Sangrur, and later at Prime Hospital, Patiala.

Despite the dedicated efforts of the medical team, Vansh’s condition deteriorated due to severe head trauma. When further interventions proved futile, his parents—Tony Bansal and Premlata— made the courageous decision to donate his organs and tissues, embodying the true spirit of self-sacrifice.

The retrieved kidneys, being very small, were transplanted into a single adult recipient, who is now recovering well. PGIMER’s multidisciplinary team, including paediatric neurologists, paediatricians, intensivists and transplant surgeons, worked tirelessly to ensure the success of this complex procedure.

PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal said, “This case exemplifies extraordinary humanity and self-sacrifice. The unwavering resolve of the donor family, despite their profound grief, to see Vansh’s organs give life to others, is truly inspiring.

Ashish Sharma, head of institute’s department of renal transplant surgery, said, “Paediatric donations, especially from infants as young as Vansh, are medically demanding. The delicate nature of the organs requires extreme precision during retrieval and transplantation. Despite these challenges, our team’s seamless coordination made this possible.”

“It’s a loss beyond words. I watched my little one playing happily on the cot, and in a split second, everything changed. Despite our grief, we decided to donate his organs, trusting that this act of kindness fulfils our faith’s teachings. Our faith teaches us that true devotion lies in helping others. We hope Vansh’s spirit continues to inspire kindness and hope,” said the donor’s parents Tony Bansal and Premlata.