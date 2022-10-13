Chandigarh: 10-year-old boy drowns in Botanical Garden pond

A 10-year-old boy drowned in the pond at the Botanical Garden in Sarangpur village on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim, Mohd Samir, 10, a resident of Khuda Lahora, was visiting the garden with his friend Priyanshu, 9, when his foot slipped and he fell into the 12 feet deep pond around 3.15 pm.

Priyanshu raised the alarm, after which the gardeners jumped into the pond to save Samir, but to no avail. Cops also reached the spot and two divers fished out the unconscious child around 45 minutes after he went under. He was rushed to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16, where he was declared brought dead.