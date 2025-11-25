Chandigarh: 12 held as police dismantle 2 inter-state drug networks

In a major crackdown on narcotics, the Chandigarh crime branch has busted two inter-state drug syndicates operating across the Tricity and neighbouring states, arresting 12 accused and seizing contraband worth over ₹8.15 crore. The accused in police custody on Monday. (HT Photo)

The recoveries include 1.2 kg cocaine, 476 gm heroin, and 2 gm ICE, along with nearly ₹26 lakh drug money, gold and silver jewellery, a note-counting machine, six QR code scanners, and five vehicles.

Procured drugs from Delhi

Investigations revealed that both syndicates were running multi-layered supply chains across Chandigarh, Delhi, Zirakpur and Punjab, where handlers procured cocaine and synthetic drugs from suppliers in Delhi — some linked to African nationals — and pushed them into the local market through low-level peddlers. The accused used sophisticated methods such as milestone drop-points, third-party UPI accounts, QR code scanners and segregated courier-style deliveries to avoid direct contact with buyers and evade surveillance.

The first breakthrough came on November 7, when a team led by assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Bhupinder Singh apprehended Ashwani Kumar alias Ashu from Sector 40 with 47.80 gm heroin. His interrogation led to the arrest of local peddlers Sunil alias Darchi and Salman, and subsequently Sonu alias Kallu alias Don, who was identified as a crucial link between street-level peddlers and interstate suppliers.

Role of African nationals

The chain expanded upward to Bunty, a major supplier based in Dhakoli and linked to Delhi. Bunty sourced cocaine from a man named Sunny in Uttam Nagar, Delhi, and procured synthetic drugs from African nationals operating in the capital. The supply was then channelled downwards to peddlers in the Tricity.

On November 19, SI Daljeet Singh’s team arrested two suspects, Rahul and Arun Kumar, from Chandigarh’s Sector 25 and Dadumajra, recovering 109.56 grams and 36.80 grams cocaine respectively. Their arrest opened up another interstate supply chain, leading to four more arrests — Inderjeet Singh alias Rohit, Tinku, Akash and Vishal, from whom 184 grams cocaine, 279 grams heroin and other recoveries were made.

Investigations revealed that Arun Kumar was the main handler, procuring cocaine from Delhi and financing operations using multiple bank accounts. He had been supplying cocaine to Rahul for over a year; Rahul would prepare one-gram packets, deliver them at milestone drop points, and receive payments via UPI to avoid direct contact with buyers.

Akash handled bank transactions and supplies, while Inderjeet acted as a middleman connecting Arun with a Punjab-based supplier named Gill, whom he came in contact with through Instagram. Vishal, a pharmacy graduate working at a toll plaza, supplied heroin in exchange for money.

Accused come from financially distressed families

Police revealed that many of the accused hail from financially distressed backgrounds—several previously worked as cobblers, street vendors, helpers, or daily-wage earners. Some entered drug trafficking to fund medical treatments, settle debts, or earn quick profits. Many had no formal education, while a few were graduates working low-wage jobs before entering the drug trade.