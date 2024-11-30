Menu Explore
Chandigarh: 14th National Crafts Mela kicks off at Kalagram

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 30, 2024 08:26 AM IST

The 10-day fair, which will continue till December 8, is a joint effort of the North Zone Cultural Centre and the Chandigarh administration; over 600 craftsmen and folk artistes from 22 states across the country are showcasing their art at the mela

Beating the drum, UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria inaugurated the 14th edition of Chandigarh National Crafts Fair at Kalagram on Friday.

Chandigarh administrator Gulab Chand Kataria inaugurates National Crafts Mela at Kalagram in Manimajra on Friday. (Sant Arora/HT)

The 10-day fair, which will continue till December 8, is a joint effort of the North Zone Cultural Centre and the UT administration. Over 600 craftsmen and folk artistes from 22 states across the country are showcasing their art at the mela.

In his address during the inaugural ceremony, Kataria underlined the importance of the fair and described it as a living symbol of Indian culture and tradition. He said, “Every region of India is famous for its unique art, craft and tradition. This fair brings together craftsmen and artists from all over the country on one platform, which not only gives recognition to their art but is also a wonderful effort to preserve the cultural heritage of India. The handicrafts and folk art displayed here are a symbol of our collective identity and it is from these that Indian culture has developed.”

The special attractions of the fair include artworks of 12 zodiac signs carved on stones, the exhibition of Chandigarh Lalit Kala Academy and the depiction of villages of Punjab, which became the centre of attraction on Day 1. The administrator said, “This year, the artworks presented in the fair not only give the visitors a new artistic vision but also keep them connected to the deep roots of our culture. The exhibition of Lalit Kala Academy has emerged as a special experience for children and youth.”

Cultural programmes presented by folk artistes and traditional cuisines of different states are also an important part of the fair, which will introduce visitors to the diversity of Indian culture. Lok Kala Sadhak (Lifetime Achievement) awards were also presented during the inaugural ceremony.

