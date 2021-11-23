Chandigarh: 178 terminated National Health Mission employees submit rejoining requests

All 178 National Health Mission (NHM) workers had submitted written apologies and assurance to rejoin duties on their previous salaries, the UT health department said on Monday, adding that the department will take at least five days to decide on their reinstating.

“The health department has received all the applications. However, the screening committee, comprising of the medical superintendent of Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, NHM nodal officer and district family welfare officer, will scrutinise the applications. The demands of the workers will be checked, besides their explanations on to why they went on a strike without prior notice. The committee will decide on reinstating in the next five days,” said Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh.

“The sudden strike by NHM employees had hampered the health facilities. Even then, we have asked them to join their duties. Twelve employees had requested and given us written explanations and we have already taken back their termination. While the decision will be made on the rest of the 166 employees,” she further said.

While inviting the applications from NHM employees, the health department had clearly mentioned that the guidelines issued by the Central government for service conditions, including pay to NHM staff, will be strictly followed. Also, the NHM workers conduct will remain under strict watch for the next six months. In case of any indiscipline or poor performance, their contractual appointment may be terminated again without any notice.

Around 500 NHM employees, working under the UT health department as doctors, paramedical staff and managerial employees include nursing officers, pharmacy officers, auxiliary nurse midwives, lab technicians, dental technicians and other Group-4 staffers, have been working for salaries lower than the approved minimum wages since 2013.

Earlier in August, over 300 NHM workers went on indefinite leave for 12 days to press their demand for equal wages for equal work. Following the continuous protest, the UT administration had given a written assurance of a salary hike. The department had then offered revised working conditions for them against the salary hike. However, the services of the NHM workers were terminated on October 28, after they went on a strike without giving prior intimation, to press for salaries at DC rates.