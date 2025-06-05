Chandigarh: 18.2°C on a June night thanks to showers, but heat to come back with vengeance soon

Though June is one of the hottest months in the city, this year, it has begun on an unusually cool note, thanks to rain and thunderstorms over the past three nights. Commuters brave the rain at Sector 22 in Chandigarh on Wednesday night. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Showers in the early hours of Wednesday brought the minimum temperatures down to 18.2°C, 8.1°C below normal, at the airport station. At the IMD station in Sector 39, where 1.7 mm rain was recorded, the minimum was slightly higher at 21.7°C but still 4.6°C below normal.

While last year, the city had seen record-breaking temperatures in the month of June, this year, it has recorded 13.9 mm rain in just four days, which is more than the total rainfall recorded through the month last year (11.9 mm).

The total rainfall from June 1 to 4 is 71.6% above normal. The normal rain for the month of June is 155.5 mm. In 2023, 142.9 mm rain was recorded during the whole month.

Even May was relatively cool this year with not a single day with heatwave conditions. Last year, the maximum temperature had shot up to 45.6°C on June 14, the highest in over 70 years.

Explaining the anomaly, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Chandigarh director Surender Paul said a combination of Western Disturbances (WDs) and moisture from systems over the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea have led to frequent showers. “There have been frequent rain spells in the city since the second half of May which we are seeing in June as well,” he said.

But the relief is set to be short-lived as temperatures are expected to soar past 40°C by the end of this week, IMD officials said.

With no active Western Disturbances expected in the coming days, Paul said a gradual increase in temperature can be expected. Showers can be expected on Thursday, but temperatures are set to rise from Friday, and reach up to 41°C by Sunday. The minimum temperatures could also climb by seven notches by Monday.

The maximum temperature dropped from 36.2°C on Tuesday to 34.5°C on Wednesday, which is 4.7°C below normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperatures are expected to hover between 35°C and 39°C, while the minimum will stay between 23°C and 26°C.