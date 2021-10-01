Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: 19-year-old who stabbed three friends lands in police net
The Chandigarh Police said that the accused stabbed the three friends owing to an old rivalry and both these groups had also engaged in a fight a few days ago. (Image for representational purpose)
Chandigarh: 19-year-old who stabbed three friends lands in police net

Six persons, including 19-year-old, had started an argument with the victims before attacking them with sharp-edged weapons in Sector 56 of Chandigarh on September 27
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 04:24 AM IST

One of the six persons accused of stabbing three friends near a school in Chandigarh’s Sector 56 has been arrested, police said on Thursday.

The arrested accused is Ashu, 19, who had, along with his aides Ganja, Gaurav, Sojal, Noni and Komal, attacked three persons on Monday night.

The victims are Akash, Jagtar and Goda. The police have also added IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) to the FIR considering the nature of injuries inflicted.

In his complaint, Pritam, brother of Akash, had stated that the accused started an argument with the victims before attacking them with sharp-edged weapons. The accused fled after locals came out hearing loud cries.

The police said that the attack was a result of an old rivalry and both these groups had also engaged in a fight a few days ago.

