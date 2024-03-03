Chandigarh: 191 GRIID students awarded degrees, 21 receive gold medals

The College of Special Education, Government Rehabilitation Institute for Intellectual Disabilities (GRIID), Sector 31, hosted its first convocation on Saturday at Sarai Building Auditorium, GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh. UT adviser Rajeev Verma awarding a degree to a Government Rehabilitation Institute for Intellectual Disabilities students in Chandigarh. (HT PHOTO)

UT adviser Rajeev Verma, chief guest, awarded 21 gold medals to the meritorious students.

As many as 191 students, of batches from 2002 to 2023, were awarded diploma and degree certificates in this ceremony.

Principal GMCH-cum-director GRIID, Dr AK Attri, apprised that earlier GRIID offered diploma in vocational training and education (mental retardation) and diploma in vocational rehabilitation (mental retardation). “Currently, GRIID offers 2 years DEd (special education-intellectual disability), BEd (special education-intellectual disability) and MEd (special education-intellectual disability) for teaching persons with intellectual disabilities. All courses are recognised by the Rehabilitation Council of India, New Delhi, and BEd(SE-ID) and MEd(SE-ID) courses are also affiliated with Panjab University, Chandigarh,” he added.

Chief guest Verma congratulated the alumni for completing their diplomas & degrees in special education. Verma said that the field of special education requires not only a wealth of knowledge but also compassion, empathy, and the ability to stay resolute in the face of adversity and the special education professionals had a vital role in making an all-inclusive society.