Chandigarh: 2 MC employees suspended for dereliction of duty

UT Municipal Corporation commissioner Amit Kumar suspended two civic body employees for dereliction of duty during a cleanliness event held in Sector 22 Market on September 25, which was led by Union minister for housing and urban affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar. As per an official order, the chief sanitary inspector Kulbir Singh and sanitary inspector Sukhparkash Sharma have been placed under suspension with immediate effect on account of dereliction of duty during Khattar’s function. Both officials have been directed to report to the MOH office during the suspension period. UT Municipal Corporation commissioner Amit Kumar suspended two civic body employees for dereliction of duty during a cleanliness event held in Sector 22 Market on September 25, which was led by Union minister for housing and urban affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar. (Representational image)

Earlier on September 25, allegations were made that the employees intentionally scattered garbage in the already cleaned Sector 22 market to create a photo-opportunity for the minister to sweep the area as part of the cleanliness drive. The incident has drawn criticism for undermining the spirit of the Swachhata campaign.