Chandigarh: 2 more members of Bambiha gang land in police net

The operation cell of the Chandigarh Police has arrested two more members of the Davinder Bambiha gang which was planning to eliminate Punjabi singers Babbu Maan and Mankirt Aulakh to avenge the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala, officials said on Thursday. The accused in police custody. Among those arrested is Sahil, alias Mukul Rana, 26, of Maloya in Chandigarh, who had been residing in Mohali. He is said to be the key accused, who was nabbed by the team led by inspector Amanjot Singh. (HT Photo)

Among those arrested is Sahil, alias Mukul Rana, 26, of Maloya in Chandigarh, who had been residing in Mohali. He is said to be the key accused, who was nabbed by the team led by inspector Amanjot Singh.

The second gang member is Jimmy Bansal, 29, of Chandigarh‘s Burail village.

Mukul was caught from Sector 17 on Tuesday and on the basis of his disclosure, the police arrested Jimmy on Wednesday, officials privy to the probe said.

“Mukul had allegedly given a weapon to Jimmy. The police have also recovered a 9mm sophisticated pistol, eight live cartridges and a magazine from Mukul, while a countrymade firearm and two live cartridges were recovered from Jimmy,” they added.

Jimmy, who is a local financier, was earlier involved in a ₹1-crore robbery case registered on November 1, 2014. Mukul, who also works as a lender, was earlier booked under the Excise Act by the Dera Bassi police in Punjab.

‘Mukul in direct touch with Lucky Patial’

The police investigation has revealed that Mukul was in direct touch with wanted gangster Lucky Patial, who is believed to be in Armenia and running the Bambiha gang from abroad. Patial hails from city’s Khuda Lohra village and had allegedly shot at Punjab singer Parmish Verma in April 2018.

“Patial had been convincing Mukul for the past two months to collect AK-47s from Jammu. He was not asked to eliminate Babbu Maan and Mankirt Aulakh himself, but was being convinced to collect the weapon and handover it to other gang members active here. Both of them were constantly in touch through Telegram calls and other social media platforms, but Mukul was not mentally prepared and repeatedly refused to carry out the task. We are yet to investigate from whom Mukul was supposed to procure the weapons and to whom he was asked to hand them over,” a senior police officer in the know of matter said.

Jimmy was allegedly in touch with another operator of Bambiha gang, Prince Kurali, who is presently residing in Canada, he added.

‘Mukul collected extortion money from city club owners’

As per the police, at Lucky Patial’s behest, Mukul and his friend Mannu Batta, who was arrested on March 12, had been extorting money from local businessmen, hotel owners, night club owners, property dealers, builders, restaurant owners and liquor contractors.

“The owners of these clubs or hotels didn’t approach the police due to fear. The gang was also responsible for the firing outside a Sector-7 club recently. We will now investigate from whom were they collecting the extortion money,” said the police officer quoted above.

The police have already arrested Batta, Aman Kumar alias Vicky of Panchkula, Kamaldeep alias Kimmi and Sanjeev alias Sanju, both from Maloya.

