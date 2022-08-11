Chandigarh: 2 water bodies being revived in Sarangpur, Kaimbwala villages
In a bid to recharge groundwater levels in Chandigarh and boost rainwater harvesting, two water bodies in Sarangpur and Kaimbwala villages which had earlier dried up are being revived. The work will be completed in August 15.
A water body is also being revived in Khuda Ali Sher. which will be completed by the end of the month. MC has spent ₹30 lakh in total on the two ponds in Sarangpur and Kaimbwala and ₹10 lakh in Khuda Ali Sher.
In total, the administration is rejuvenating and redeveloping seven water bodies in various villages of the city. MC commissioner Anindita Mitra, said, “The main purpose is to recharge water aquifers and restore the level of groundwater table. At times, these water bodies also prevent flooding. The project had been started in February 2022.”
With its groundwater extraction at 80.6%, Chandigarh had been categorised in the “semi-critical” category as per the “Dynamic Ground Water Resources of India, 2020” report released by the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB), The average for the country is 61.6%.
While less than 70% groundwater extraction is considered “safe”, between 70% and 90% is classified as “semi-critical”. Between 90% and 100% is “critical” and “over exploited” is above 100%.
The cultivated land in Chandigarh is only 11 square km, of the total area of 114 square km, which utilises around 20% of the city’s groundwater. More than 75% is used for domestic needs and the rest for other purposes, including industrial.
In most city areas, water is available 20 to 30 metres below the ground, while it is down to about 80 metres in Manimajra.
The city has one of the highest per capita consumption of water in the country. While the country’s consumption average is 135 litres per capita per day (LPCD), it stands at 245 lpcd in the city.
-
Now, Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport commuters can swipe debit, credit cards to buy bus tickets
Commuters boarding the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport buses in Navi Mumbai can soon swipe their debit or credit card to purchase bus tickets. The initiatives are part of upgrading the Integrated Intelligent Transport Management System to provide effective services to the commuters. NMMC commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, who conducted a review meeting with NMMT general manager, Yogesh Kaduskar, has given directives for improvement in the system to provide additional services to the passengers.
-
2 swine flu deaths reported in a week in Kalyan Dombivli
Two swine flu deaths were reported from Kalyan-Dombivli in a week while the number of cases reported since June is 48. The health department of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation claimed that the figures are likely to increase in the coming days. The two who died are an 85-year-old man from Dombivli and a 51-year-old woman from Kalyan. Thane city reported 227 cases of swine flu from July 1 to August 10.
-
Thane Mental Hospital to start Diploma course in Psychiatric Nursing
The Thane Mental Hospital will start a Diploma course in Psychiatric Nursing. Having trained nurses with psychiatric specialisation will also benefit in quick rehabilitation of patients at the mental hospital. The State Government will allocate staff for the course. Meanwhile, the furniture-related work has commenced and the hospital will be procuring all essentials to set up the basic facilities. There will be a lecture hall, principal room and staff room within the mental hospital.
-
18 students from Pune clear National Talent Search Examination
As many as 18 students from Pune district have cleared the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) 2019-20. NTSE is a national-level scholarship exam conducted by the National Centre for Education and Research. NTSE scholars are provided with a scholarship of ₹1,250 per month for students of Class 11 and Class 12. And for graduation and higher studies, the Indian government provides a scholarship of ₹2,000 per month to these scholars.
-
Former BJP MLA Baburao Pacharne passes away at 71
Former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Pune district, Baburao Pacharne (71), died in a private hospital here on Thursday following a prolonged illness, sources close to Pacharne said. Pacharne was BJP's face in Pune rural part and he was an MLA in 2014. Pacharne had contested the Shirur assembly constituency in the district six times and represented it as a legislator twice - from 2004 to 2009 and from 2014 to 2019.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics