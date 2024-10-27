Menu Explore
Chandigarh: 2 workers booked for attempting to defraud CTU of 49.59 lakh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 28, 2024 05:06 AM IST

The Chandigarh Transport Undertaking identified employee Jaswinder Singh (C-254), deputed at ISBT, Sector 17, as responsible for collecting payments for recharging RFID tags

Two employees of Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) have been booked for their alleged involvement in the misappropriation of 49.59 lakh collected through RFID tag recharges.

Despite the alleged misappropriation, Jaswinder has now deposited the entire amount into the government exchequer. However, CTU officials have determined that an attempt to defraud was made, prompting them to request legal action. (Getty image)

The CTU identified employee Jaswinder Singh (C-254), deputed at ISBT, Sector 17, as responsible for collecting payments for recharging RFID tags. Jaswinder allegedly reported that the funds collected—amounting to 49,59,800—had not been deposited into the government exchequer. He claimed that Rahul, an outsourced security guard posted at ISBT, Sector 43, siphoned the money from him.

Despite the alleged misappropriation, Jaswinder has now deposited the entire amount into the government exchequer. However, CTU officials have determined that an attempt to defraud was made, prompting them to request legal action.

CTU divisional manager, in a letter to the station house officer (SHO) of Sector-17 police station, said the fraud was uncovered during the reconciliation process for RFID tag recharges made between June 2023 and September 2024. The RFID system is used to manage the entry and exit of state transport buses at ISBT, Sector 17, through boom barriers.

In a letter dated October 25, assistant controller (FA) Sandeep Sethi urged the police to register an FIR against both Jaswinder Singh and Rahul under relevant sections of law. A case under Sections 316(1) and 3(5) of BNS was registered.

