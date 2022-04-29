Chandigarh | 20-year-old CCET student found hanging in hostel room
A 20-year-old student of Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology (CCET) was found hanging in the college hostel on Thursday morning.
As per police, the student hails from Doda district in Jammu and was a third-year electronics engineering student at the college.
Officials privy to the matter said that no suicide note was found at the spot, however, the victim’s father had recently passed away and family was believed to be facing some problems.
Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) at the Sector 26 police station. His relatives have been informed and the body shifted to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH) Sector 16.
Principal Manpreet Singh Gujral said the college has initiated an internal inquiry. “This kind of incident has never happened on the campus before and college authorities are looking into this,” he said, adding that the first priority is to send the student’s body to his native place.
He also said that the deceased student was academically bright and had scored 82% in third year. “His fee was fully covered under scholarship from AICTE. Moreover, he was to get promoted in final year in two months,” the principal added.
PSPCL bleeds as power demand soars by 50% in scorching April
The sultry summer has not only put an extra burden of ₹300 crore on Punjab State Power Corporation Limited but also dented the image of the government as long power cuts have become a norm in the state. Due to power shortage, it's for the first time that the PSPCL has purchased ₹300 crore of extra power from the grid in the month of April.
HC stays ex-Punjab DGP Saini’s arrest in corruption case
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday stayed the arrest of former Punjab director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini in a September 2020 FIR registered in an alleged corruption case. The high court bench of justice Avneesh Jhingan sought response from the Punjab government by May 5 and directed Saini to join the probe within a week. On April 26, a trial court dismissed Saini's anticipatory bail plea.
Yet another attack on SAD worker in Dayalpura village in Samrala
Strap: Second such attack in a week Two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on the house of a Shiromani Akali Dal worker in Dayalpura village, Samrala, on Wednesday night. The intended victim, Sandeep Singh, said he was awoken by the sound of gunshots being fired. CCTV cameras show two-bike borne men stopping outside the SAD worker's house at around 2pm.
Punjab govt dissolves 20 welfare boards, to be reconstituted soon
Chandigarh : The Punjab government on Thursday dissolved 20 welfare boards, including Dalit Welfare Board, Parvasi Welfare Board and Kamboj Welfare Board, with immediate effect, paving the way for their reconstitution. These boards set up for the welfare of various communities will be reconstituted soon with the appointment of new office-bearers, persons familiar with the development said.
B’luru school denies unauthorised Bible lessons, says 75% kids Christian
A day after the education department ordered a probe against Bengaluru's Clarence School over allegations of unauthorised Bible lessons, the school authorities have said that they have not violated the law and their legal team will respond to the notice issued by the block education officer. The school categorically denied the allegation that non-Christian students were forced to learn the Bible and stated that only moral science lessons based on the Bible were imparted.
