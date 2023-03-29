Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: 20-year-old college student booked for raping classmate

Chandigarh: 20-year-old college student booked for raping classmate

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 29, 2023 12:30 AM IST

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping and assaulting his classmate, Chandigarh Police said on Tuesday

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping and assaulting his classmate, Chandigarh Police said on Tuesday.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping and assaulting his classmate, Chandigarh Police said on Tuesday. (Image for representational purpose)
A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping and assaulting his classmate, Chandigarh Police said on Tuesday. (Image for representational purpose)

The accused, a resident of Sector 52, studies at a private college, the police said.

The 18-year-old victim said the accused had taken her to his house in May 2022 and raped her. He also shot her obscene videos, which he used to blackmail and sexually assault her thrice later, the complainant told the police.

The victim said that she didn’t approach the police earlier due to the threat that her videos would be circulated by the accused.

“Since the victim was a minor then, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012, has been invoked in the first information report (FIR). We have arrested the accused,” said a police officer probing the case.

He has been booked under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (2) (n) (commits rape repeatedly on the same woman), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code in addition to the relevant sections of the Pocso Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out