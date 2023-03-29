Chandigarh: 20-year-old college student booked for raping classmate

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping and assaulting his classmate, Chandigarh Police said on Tuesday. A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping and assaulting his classmate, Chandigarh Police said on Tuesday. (Image for representational purpose)

The accused, a resident of Sector 52, studies at a private college, the police said.

The 18-year-old victim said the accused had taken her to his house in May 2022 and raped her. He also shot her obscene videos, which he used to blackmail and sexually assault her thrice later, the complainant told the police.

The victim said that she didn’t approach the police earlier due to the threat that her videos would be circulated by the accused.

“Since the victim was a minor then, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, 2012, has been invoked in the first information report (FIR). We have arrested the accused,” said a police officer probing the case.

He has been booked under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 376 (2) (n) (commits rape repeatedly on the same woman), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code in addition to the relevant sections of the Pocso Act.