Chandigarh: 20-year-old dies as Fortuner rolls multiple times after taxi rams into it

A 20-year-old man died after his Fortuner SUV overturned multiple times following a high-speed collision with a WagonR taxi at the Sector 40/41 light point late Wednesday night, police said. The deceased has been identified as Jaskaran Singh, a resident of Sector 117, Kharar (Punjab). (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased has been identified as Jaskaran Singh, a resident of Sector 117, Kharar (Punjab). He was rushed to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in a critical state and succumbed to his injuries later.

The case was registered on the statement of Dhiru Kumar Mandal, 33, a resident of Sector 11D, Chandigarh, who works as an Ola/Uber taxi driver and was an eyewitness to the incident. In his complaint, Mandal stated that he was waiting at the Sector 40/41 light point when he saw the WagonR coming from the Sector 41 side.

“The WagonR hit the Fortuner with great force. Due to the impact, the Fortuner overturned two to three times in front of my car and finally stopped near my vehicle, damaging its grille.” A PCR vehicle rushed the victim to the hospital after being informed by passersby. After verification of facts and confirmation of the death through PGI records, police registered a case under Sections 281 (rash and negligent driving) and 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the driver of the WagonR.