Friday, Jul 11, 2025
Chandigarh: 23 vehicles challaned, four impounded during Op Seal

HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 11, 2025 10:00 AM IST



As part of an intensified checking drive, the Chandigarh police on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday organised a special ‘Operation Seal’. A total of 62 internal barriers (nakas) and 18 outer border nakas were set up across the city. The operation was aimed at monitoring suspicious activities, articles, and individuals and thorough checking of suspected vehicles.

This coordinated operation was aimed at reinforcing public confidence and deterring any potential unlawful activities. (HT photo for representation)


As many as 641 vehicles were checked during the operation and around 23 challans were issued under various categories. Police have also impounded four vehicles.

During this operation, around 50 PCR vehicles and Cheetha Motorcycles patrolled in the city. All SDPOs, SHOs, and in-charge of police posts (I/CPPs), along with approximately 320 NGO/ORs, were deployed for this special drive. At each naka point, a dedicated contingent equipped with long-range weapons and other supportive logistics was stationed.

Additionally, all quick reaction team (QRT) vehicles and commando units were kept on high alert at key locations throughout the city to respond promptly to any exigency. This coordinated operation was aimed at reinforcing public confidence and deterring any potential unlawful activities.

