Chandigarh: 24-yr-old man stabbed to death during b’day party in Sector 56

A birthday celebration in Sector 56 went awry late Saturday night after a quarrel between two youths escalated into a fatal stabbing. The victim has been identified as Vishal, 24, while the accused is Shubham, both residents of Sector 56.

Complainant Gurmeet Kumar, a resident of Sector 56, said his son had invited both Vishal and Shubham to a birthday party at their home. Around 1.30 am, an argument broke out between the two outside the house. Both men, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, began hurling abuses at each other. Gurmeet and other family members tried to intervene, but the fight intensified.

As the argument escalated, Shubham allegedly went back to his house, returned with a knife and attacked Vishal. He reportedly stabbed him multiple times in the stomach and other parts of the body before fleeing the spot. A critically injured Vishal was rushed by Gurmeet and neighbours to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector-16, where doctors declared him brought dead. The body has been sent to the mortuary for post-mortem.

Upon receiving information, Sector 39 police station in-charge Ram Dayal reached the spot, conducted an inspection and summoned the forensic team. Police said they arrested the accused within a few hours and also recovered the knife used in the murder. Shubham will be produced in court on Monday. Preliminary investigation revealed that both youths were intoxicated at the time of the incident and had no prior enmity. Vishal, who worked at a private firm, is survived by his wife and a young child.