Chandigarh | 25-year-old dies as motorcycle crashes into pole in Sector 39

A 25-year-old man was killed after his bike crashed into a pole near the Sector 39 police station on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

As per the police, Rishabh Pratap of Gobind Nagar, Jhampur, Mohali, was driving back home from a friend’s birthday party when the mishap took place. He was allegedly speeding and lost control over the bike, resulting in the crash. He was rushed to Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where he was declared brought dead.

Officials said no helmet has been recovered from the spot and it is suspected that he was under the influence of liquor at the time. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) at the Sector 39 police station. Pratap used to work as a tailor as per the police.

This is the second such instance of a motorcyclist crashing into an electric pole and dying this week. Earlier, 19-year-old Rahul had crashed into a pole near Shastri Nagar lightpoint on Thursday night, however, he had been wearing a helmet as per the police.