Chandigarh | 25-year-old dies as motorcycle crashes into pole in Sector 39
A 25-year-old man was killed after his bike crashed into a pole near the Sector 39 police station on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.
As per the police, Rishabh Pratap of Gobind Nagar, Jhampur, Mohali, was driving back home from a friend’s birthday party when the mishap took place. He was allegedly speeding and lost control over the bike, resulting in the crash. He was rushed to Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where he was declared brought dead.
Officials said no helmet has been recovered from the spot and it is suspected that he was under the influence of liquor at the time. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) at the Sector 39 police station. Pratap used to work as a tailor as per the police.
This is the second such instance of a motorcyclist crashing into an electric pole and dying this week. Earlier, 19-year-old Rahul had crashed into a pole near Shastri Nagar lightpoint on Thursday night, however, he had been wearing a helmet as per the police.
In Ludhiana zoo, coolers, ice slabs help animals beat the heat
Coolers, ice slabs, and juicy fruits are helping animals beat the heat at the Tiger Safari Zoo near Amaltas village. With the mercury already climbing to 40C, the coolers and ice slabs have been unboxed much earlier than usual. The humble herbivores have not been forgotten and are being served glucose water to help them stay hydrated, zoo in-charge Narinder Singh says.
The mercury went up from 38C on Saturday to 38.2C on Sunday, 3.8C above normal. The minimum temperature also went up slightly from 20.2C on Saturday to 20.8C on Sunday, 1.6C above normal. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 38C and 39C while minimum temperature will remain between 21C and 22C, as per India Meteorological Department officials.
Lakhimpur case: SC to deliver order on plea seeking cancellation of Mishra’s bail today
New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver on Monday its order on a plea seeking cancellation of bail to son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, Ashish Mishra, in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana is likely to pronounce its verdict at 10.30am on Monday. The top court on April 4 had reserved its order on a plea of farmers seeking cancellation of bail to Ashish Mishra.
Man strangles wife to death in Hoshiarpur
Hoshiarpur A man allegedly strangled The accused, Sultan Mohammed's wife to death over some dispute in Fatehgarh Niara village in Hoshiarpur on Sunday, police said. “The accused, Sultan Mohammed, has been arrested for killing his wife Mumtaz (35),” Jasbir Singh, SHO, Bullowal police station, said. Preliminary investigation revealed that a quarrel took place between the couple over some issue on the day of the incident. Mohammed in a fit of rage strangled Mumtaz to death.
Not all building violations will invite ₹2 lakh penalty, clarifies Chandigarh administration
With the Chandigarh administration's proposal to increase penalty on building violations from ₹500 to ₹2 lakh eliciting strong opposition from citizens' groups and business community, officials have clarified that the quantum of fine will depend on the misused area. They stated that ₹2 lakh is the maximum amount of penalty that can be imposed. Penalty can be much lower if the violations are smaller. This has also been condemned by different stakeholders.
