Chandigarh: 3 defaulters clear property tax dues as MC sealing team knocks doors

Published on Nov 10, 2022 04:06 AM IST

MC chief Anindita Mitra had last week directed officers to act tough against the property tax defaulters in Chandigarh

Three defaulters on Wednesday paid up their property tax dues to the tune of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.75 lakh after the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) initiated its sealing drive. (Image for representational purpose)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

MC chief Anindita Mitra had last week directed officers to act tough against the property tax defaulters in the city. Following the directions, the authorities concerned recently launched a special drive and sealed various properties over pending dues.

Owner of plot number 443 in Industrial Area’s Phase 1 cleared his dues worth 3.58 lakh, which were pending for years 2004-05, 2005-06, 2007-08 to 2018-19. Similarly, the second defaulter, owner of plot no. 448 in Industrial Area’s Phase 2, paid 16,787 for the financial year 2022-23 immediately before the team arrived.

The MC commissioner said they will continue the drive of sealing properties and commercial establishments belonging to defaulters. She said the MC will take harsh measures such as disconnecting water connections and write to the administration for snapping of power supply to the properties of such defaulters, and take legal action if the outstanding tax is not paid.

Thursday, November 10, 2022
