Sunday, Nov 10, 2024
New Delhi
Chandigarh: 3-kg silver, donation box stolen from Sector-19 temple

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 10, 2024 07:44 AM IST

The incident took place at the Sanatan Dharma Panchmukhi Hanuman Temple, Sector 19-A, when unknown assailants broke in and made off with the silver layer of the Shivling

Thieves broke into a Sector 19 temple in a brazen overnight incident late Thursday night, stealing several kilos of silver and a donation box containing cash.

The rear window grille was also found broken, suggesting the thieves’ entry point. (HT File)
The incident took place at the Sanatan Dharma Panchmukhi Hanuman Temple, Sector 19-A, when unknown assailants broke in and made off with the silver layer of the Shivling, weighing approximately 3-4 kg, along with a donation box containing a sum of around 25,000- 30,000 collected over the last six months.

Temple priest Hemant Shastri, 48, who has served at the temple for 17 years, reported that he had locked the temple gate at around 9.15 pm and retired to his room. While unlocking the gate at 5.30 am the next morning, he discovered that it was open with its lock broken. Upon further inspection, he found the Shivling’s silver layer and the donation box missing, he said. The rear window grille was also found broken, suggesting the thieves’ entry point.

A case was registered under Sections 305 (D) and 331 (4) of the BNS at the Sector 19 police station. Police have yet to apprehend the accused.

New Delhi
Sunday, November 10, 2024
