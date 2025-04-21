Menu Explore
Chandigarh: 3 lose 58L to cyber fraudsters

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 21, 2025 06:30 AM IST

Snigdha Reddy (31) of Sector 11-B was lured into transferring ₹10.99 lakh to fraudsters who offered her some part-time online job a few months ago; she mentioned that she was tasked with liking videos on some platforms and initially ₹1,300 and ₹20,000 were credited to her

Three city residents have been duped of 58.94 lakh in separate cases of cyber fraud, the police said on Saturday. Snigdha Reddy (31) of Sector 11-B was lured into transferring 10.99 lakh to fraudsters who offered her some part-time online job a few months ago. The complainant mentioned that she was tasked with liking videos on some platforms and initially 1,300 and 20,000 were credited to her. When she transferred hefty amounts to fraudsters, she was asked to pay more to “unblock” her account. An FIR has been registered.

Vikas Sharma of Manimajra was duped of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20.88 lakh when fraudsters, through Telegram app, directed him to a site that appeared liked the CoinDCX platform in September last year. (File)
Vikas Sharma of Manimajra was duped of 20.88 lakh when fraudsters, through Telegram app, directed him to a site that appeared liked the CoinDCX platform in September last year. (File)

In the second incident, 61-year-old Rajneesh Kumar Sharma of Sector 15-B fell victim to a bogus share-trading operation between October 24 and November 27 last year. Impersonators posing as trading advisers contacted him via WhatsApp and directed him to a fake trading portal where he paid 27.07 lakh. A case has been registered.

In another case, Vikas Sharma of Manimajra was duped of 20.88 lakh when fraudsters, through Telegram app, directed him to a site that appeared liked the CoinDCX platform in September last year.

Sections 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy), 318 (4) (cheating), 319 (2) (cheating by personation), 336 (3) (forgery), 338 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc) and 340 (2) (forged document or electronic record and using it as genuine) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) have been slapped in all three cases, the police said.

