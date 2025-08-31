Search
Sun, Aug 31, 2025
New Delhi oC

Chandigarh: 30 yrs on, Beant Singh convention centre still a work in progress

ByHillary Victor, Chandigarh
Published on: Aug 31, 2025 06:40 am IST

The former CM was killed in a suicide bombing at the secretariat complex in Chandigarh on August 31, 1995, during peak militancy years

Even as 30 years have passed since former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh was assassinated, the convention centre coming up in his memory at Sector 42, Chandigarh, is still a work in progress.

The Beant Singh convention centre in Sector 42, Chandigarh. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
The Beant Singh convention centre in Sector 42, Chandigarh. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The former CM was killed in a suicide bombing at the secretariat complex in Chandigarh on August 31, 1995, during peak militancy years.

Work on the convention centre began four years later, in 1999.

Spread across 14 acres, the project is a joint venture of the Punjab government and the Chandigarh administration, managed by the Beant Singh Memorial Society. The Punjab governor and UT administrator heads the governing council while the Punjab chief minister and the advisor to the administrator are among the members. So far, the centre has a library with a multipurpose hall, conference room and exhibition hall, a memorial structure, open-air theatre and a cafeteria.

However, work on key components such as the auditorium block, convention centre, Sarv Dharm Repository (Interfaith Repository), exhibition-cum-multipurpose building, and guest house is yet to begin.

A senior UT officer involved with the project said, “In April this year, during a meeting chaired by Chandigarh chief secretary Rajiv Verma, the urban planning department had submitted drawings for the proposed convention centre. But we have not received funds from the Punjab government. We have asked the UT engineering department to explore options for construction under the PPP mode.”

Beant Singh’s grandson, Gurkirat Singh Kotli, who is a former Khanna MLA, said it is unfortunate that even after 30 years, the project has not been completed. “Both the Punjab government and the UT Administration are now citing lack of funds as the reason. It shows how much respect they have for such a tall leader of the state,” Kotli said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: 30 yrs on, Beant Singh convention centre still a work in progress
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On