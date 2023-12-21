Chandigarh: 31% increase in seats in government schools for 2024-25 academic session

UT education department is set to add 1,176 seats in entry-level classes at government schools during the 2024-25 session, a 31% increase as compared to last year seats. 31% increase in seats in Chandigarh government schools for 2024-25 academic session. (HT FILE)

As per information shared by the department, there will be a total of 4,960 seats in pre-nursery classes during the next academic session in 110 government schools across the city.

UT director school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said, “This was possible because we were able to restructure and completely digitise the information system in schools which led to optimum utilisation of classroom space.” He added that the extra seats are spread out in different schools of the city.

Online portal to open from December 26

The online portal for admissions will open from December 26 and applicants can apply till January 3, 2024. The online draw of lots and release of the list of selected candidates will be done on February 5, 2024.

This is the first time that the process will be done online. The online admission portal has been developed in collaboration with NIC, Chandigarh. A security audit of the portal has been carried out by a Jaipur based firm.

The online forms can be filled free of cost at the government schools. Two help desks per school will be set up to aid parents and two teachers will also be designated for verification of documents and filling up the forms.

In case any requisite document is unavailable, provisional admission of 30 days will be allowed after parents give an undertaking that they will meet the admission criteria and submit the documents within the stipulated period. Immunisation certificate of the candidate will also have to be submitted to the school within six months of admission.

Director Brar added that the process will be undertaken online to add transparency to the process. He added that from this year, transfer certificates and detail mark sheets of government school students for the March exams will also be digitised and sent through Whatsapp to the registered numbers of the schools.

Any grievance, complaint or query related to the admission process can be registered at ewsgrievancescell@gmail.com or helpline number 0172-5021692 can be called on working days during office hours. A monitoring cell will also be formed under the deputy director of education for the online admission process.