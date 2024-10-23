Chandigarh: 5 youths held in Ramdarbar stabbing case

Chandigarh Police have arrested five local youths in connection with a stabbing incident that occurred in Ramdarbar on Sunday. Vansh is currently receiving treatment at GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Vassu, 24, a sweeper, Amit, 22, a sweeper, Gurdeep, 20, a student, Ravi, 22, employed in housekeeping at a media channel, Tushar, 20, all residents of Ramdarbar.

The case was registered based on the complaint of Harsh, 22, who reported that on October 20 at approximately 4.15 pm, he met his friend Vansh. After parting ways, Vansh was attacked by a group of individuals, including Vassu, Tushar, Sahil, Guri, Nannu, Thekedar, and Gaatha, who allegedly assaulted and stabbed him on the head. Vansh is currently receiving treatment at GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

Notably, Vassu has been previously involved in multiple cases, including serious offences under the IPC. Following their arrest, Gurdeep, Ravi and Tushar were presented in court, where they were sent to police remand for two days for further investigation.