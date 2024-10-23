Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: 5 youths held in Ramdarbar stabbing case

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 23, 2024 07:04 AM IST

The accused have been identified as Vassu, 24, a sweeper, Amit, 22, a sweeper, Gurdeep, 20, a student, Ravi, 22, employed in housekeeping at a media channel, Tushar, 20, all residents of Ramdarbar, Chandigarh

Chandigarh Police have arrested five local youths in connection with a stabbing incident that occurred in Ramdarbar on Sunday.

Vansh is currently receiving treatment at GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)
Vansh is currently receiving treatment at GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Vassu, 24, a sweeper, Amit, 22, a sweeper, Gurdeep, 20, a student, Ravi, 22, employed in housekeeping at a media channel, Tushar, 20, all residents of Ramdarbar.

The case was registered based on the complaint of Harsh, 22, who reported that on October 20 at approximately 4.15 pm, he met his friend Vansh. After parting ways, Vansh was attacked by a group of individuals, including Vassu, Tushar, Sahil, Guri, Nannu, Thekedar, and Gaatha, who allegedly assaulted and stabbed him on the head. Vansh is currently receiving treatment at GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

Notably, Vassu has been previously involved in multiple cases, including serious offences under the IPC. Following their arrest, Gurdeep, Ravi and Tushar were presented in court, where they were sent to police remand for two days for further investigation.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //