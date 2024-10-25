Chandigarh: 64-yr-old ‘drug queen’ Bala arrested

The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has arrested 64-year-old Bala, a notorious figure in Chandigarh’s drug trade. The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has arrested 64-year-old Bala, a notorious figure in Chandigarh’s drug trade. (HT Photo)

Acting on a search warrant obtained from the court, the police raided Bala’s residence, recovering approximately ₹5 lakh in drug money and 1.8 grams of heroin. This marks the first time that a search warrant has been obtained specifically for a narcotics raid in the city. The raid, led by inspector Rohit Kumar and supervised by sub-inspector Suresh Kumar, took place early Wednesday morning. Police acted based on a tip-off that Bala, who is on bail currently, has been supplying drugs in the city.

Often referred to as the “drug queen” of the region, Bala has been taken into police custody and is currently undergoing interrogation by the ANTF. Operating primarily from Sector 38, she has built a notorious criminal career spanning over two decades.

Active since 1992

Bala’s criminal journey began in 1992 with cases of theft and housebreaking registered in multiple police stations. She expanded her criminal operations into narcotics, facing multiple arrests under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act from 2006 onwards. The latest case registered against her occurred in 2020, with trial continuing until 2024, where she was acquitted primarily due to procedural lapses in the handling of evidence. One significant case under Section 304 IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) from 2018 is currently under investigation.

35 FIRs, but 47% acquittal

Despite facing 35 FIRs, Bala has achieved acquittals in 47% of these cases. According to a detailed case history, 16 cases resulted in acquittals, highlighting her ability to navigate the judicial system effectively. Many of her acquittals stemmed from violations of Section 50 of the NDPS Act, which mandates that individuals be informed of their rights regarding searches.