Chandigarh: 7th World Congress on science & medicine in cricket ends

Chandigarh: 7th World Congress on science & medicine in cricket ends

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 06, 2023 06:18 AM IST

The 7th World Congress on Science and Medicine in Cricket concluded on Sunday, delivering a wealth of cutting-edge insights for the cricketing world.

The 7th World Congress on Science and Medicine in Cricket concluded on Sunday, delivering a wealth of cutting-edge insights for the cricketing world. The event featured a wide array of topics, with an initial focus on cardiac screening in cricket, emphasising the need for improved documentation.

Jessica Orchard from Cricket Australia highlighted the importance of cardiac screening, while a session chaired by a senior medical specialist from Chandigarh discussed the role of defibrillator devices at cricket matches, promoting safety in the sport.

One remarkable highlight was the Sri Lankan national policy of screening every citizen at the age of 14 to identify heart defects, a practice not yet adopted by other countries.

The congress delved into nutrition and hydration needs for cricketers in different conditions, along with a session on cricket-specific anti-doping methodologies. Notably, professor Sanjay Mittal of IIT Kanpur unveiled groundbreaking research on the mechanics of cricket ball swing, including reverse swing, using cutting-edge air tunnel testing.

The role of artificial intelligence in minimising injury rates in cricket was discussed, offering a glimpse into the future of the sport. Young researchers presented their papers and posters, with awards for the best contributions.

Andrew Gray delivered insights into the science of coaching, addressing the challenge of harmonising superstar players into a cohesive team. The BCCI’s physiotherapy team demonstrated methods for managing muscle tightness in players, while consultants from Australia and England focused on mental health issues among players.

Orthopaedic professors from England and India explored hip and ankle impingement issues and unique cricket-related injuries. A doctor from the Reliance Foundation shed light on subtle, often inconsequential medical issues in players, detected incidentally during radiological examinations.

Representatives from West Indies, Australia, England, South Africa, Afghanistan, and Nepal urged the ICC to make it mandatory for a doctor to travel with all cricket teams, in addition to physiotherapists, to ensure player well-being.

Story Saved
