Chandigarh: 900 ex-servicemen seek employment at job fair

Nearly 970 ex-servicemen from the Army, Air Force, and Navy enrolled for employment opportunities at a job fair on Wednesday. As many as 22 companies participated in the event and offered a total of 800 vacancies. Participants during the job fair in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (HT)

The fair was conducted by the directorate general of resettlement (DGR), under the department of ex-servicemen welfare, Ministry of Defence, at 3 BRD, Air Force Station, Chandigarh.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The event, which included an employment seminar and job fair, aimed to unite ex-servicemen (ESM) from Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh seeking re-employment with potential employers.

Six more job fairs are scheduled pan India in the coming months.

The ESM interviewed/screened would be gainfully employed in appointments ranging from senior supervisors, mid/senior level managers to strategic planners and project directors. Entrepreneurship models were also presented by various companies during thE JOB FAIR.

An Air Force Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) set to retire in March 2024 expressed, “I’ve attended the fair to explore opportunities, focusing particularly on roles in HR and auditing in private companies.”

Chief manager of HR at Kotak Life, Darpan Pradhan, mentioned, “We are providing job opportunities specifically tailored for life insurance projects.

Jyoti, the area unit head of Punjab & Haryana at Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, stated, “We’ve introduced specialised roles for defence personnel called Prakram Managers and Unit Heads, designed for engagement in insurance projects.”

The job fair was inaugurated by Air Marshal P K Ghosh, director general (admn), Air Headquarters, who was the chief guest of the event. Brig V K Jha, additional director general, DRZ (West) and Air Commodore Rajeev Srivastava, AOC, 3 BRD Air Force Station, Chandigarh, were also present.