Chandigarh administrator writes to external affairs minister, seeks US consulate in city

Making a case in favour of a United States of America (USA) consulate at Chandigarh, in the background of growing demand, Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit has written a letter to Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar. Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit. (PTI)

Purohit mentioned that an increasing number of people from Punjab are trotting the globe and also form a sizable segment of the Indian diaspora in the US. The speciality segment’s specialty is that its members are conscious of their roots and are in constant touch with their people back at home in India and the same makes a good case for a US consulate in Chandigarh, which is the nerve centre of Punjabi culture, he added.

Referring to the demand for an additional consulate in India, which is being pressed for even in the United States by influential Congressmen, Purohit said the same further bolsters the demand.

The letter also mentions that India has as many as five consulates in the United States, while the US has only four in India.

Purohit requested the ministry to pursue the matter with appropriate American authorities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON