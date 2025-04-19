Menu Explore
Chandigarh: AAP leader’s son dies in road mishap at Sector 38/40 light point

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh:
Apr 19, 2025 09:36 AM IST

As per Chandigarh police, the victim’s motorcycle lost balance as it was approaching the light point at 9.45 pm; While the pillion passenger fell off, Singh and the bike skidded forward, eventually crashing into a roadside iron pole

A road accident claimed the life of Uday Singh, 25, son of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Vikram Pundir, after his motorcycle collided with a pole at the Sector 38/40 light point on Thursday evening, said police.

Chandigarh Police are examining CCTV footage and technical aspects to determine the cause of the mishap. (iStock)
Chandigarh Police are examining CCTV footage and technical aspects to determine the cause of the mishap. (iStock)

His cousin Sahil, 14, who was riding pillion, suffered minor injuries in the mishap.

As per police, Singh’s motorcycle lost balance as it was approaching the light point at 9.45 pm. While Sahil fell off, Singh and the bike skidded forward, eventually crashing into a roadside iron pole.

A police team led by an ASI reached the accident spot. Both Sahil and Singh were admitted to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where Singh succumbed to his injuries during the treatment.

The victim was a resident of Attawa village, Sector 42. The police are examining CCTV footage and technical aspects to determine the cause of the mishap. Preliminary findings suggest that the bike may have skidded due to sudden braking or a road hazard. Station house officer (SHO) Chiranji Lal from the Sector 39 police station said the victim was riding at high speed at the time of the accident.

