Chandigarh: AAP leader Sunny Singh Ahluwalia surrenders in protest case

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 19, 2024 09:44 AM IST

Along with Ahluwalia, the accused include Punjab cabinet minister Anmol Gagan Maan, Rajwinder Kaur Gill, and Arsh Gill; the protest was led by AAP’s women wing, which staged a demonstration at the BJP office in Sector 37, Chandigarh, without permission.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Chandigarh co-incharge Sunny Singh Ahluwalia surrendered in the CJM court on Wednesday in connection with a protest held near the BJP Punjab office in Sector 37 during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021.

The Sector 39 police station in Chandigarh has filed a chargesheet in the protest case. (HT Photo)
The Sector 39 police station in Chandigarh has filed a chargesheet in the protest case. (HT Photo)

The Sector 39 police station has filed a chargesheet in the case. Ahluwalia’s lawyer stated that the court has granted him a bail on a surety bond of 50,000. The next hearing is scheduled for September 23, after which statements of witness will be recorded, as charges are framed.

The case, filed on August 29, 2021, includes allegations of violating government orders, engaging in reckless and illegal actions that could have contributed to the spread of the pandemic, intentionally causing harm, obstructing government employees on duty and injuring them. The complaint was lodged by Chandigarh police constable Mahabir Singh.

Along with Ahluwalia, the accused include Punjab cabinet minister Anmol Gagan Maan, Rajwinder Kaur Gill, and Arsh Gill. The protest was led by AAP’s women wing, which staged a demonstration at the BJP office without permission.

According to the police, the officers, including the duty magistrate and police officials from the Sector 36 and Sector 39 police stations, were met with resistance upon arrival.

The protesters allegedly tossed barricades and engaged in scuffles with the police, resulting in injuries to the officers.

Despite water cannons being used on the magistrate’s orders, the accused continued to incite the women protesters, leading to further clashes.

The police took action based on the events of the protest.

