Mon, Aug 04, 2025
Chandigarh AAP vice-president Abha Bansal resigns

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Aug 04, 2025 06:48 am IST

This is the second major blow to the party within a week; earlier, senior leader Chandramukhi Sharma had quit AAP and rejoined the Congress in New Delhi

In a fresh setback to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Chandigarh, the party’s vice-president Abha Bansal has resigned from her post and also relinquished her primary membership.

While Abha Bansal cited personal reasons for stepping down, sources within the party suggest she was reportedly upset over the continued neglect of grassroots workers. (HT)
While Bansal cited personal reasons for stepping down, sources within the party suggest she was reportedly upset over the continued neglect of grassroots workers—an issue which may have prompted her exit.

This is the second major blow to the party within a week.

Earlier, senior leader Chandramukhi Sharma had quit AAP and rejoined the Congress in New Delhi. A two-time former president of the Chandigarh Congress, Sharma’s return was marked by her formal induction in the presence of MP Manish Tewari and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Bansal’s resignation is expected to further weaken AAP’s organisational base in the Union Territory. Her exit has triggered speculation that one or two sitting AAP councillors may also shift allegiance in the coming days.

Despite the internal churn, senior AAP leaders are downplaying the developments.

“Their exit will have no impact on the party. These leaders were not active in the organisation for quite some time,” a senior party leader said.

