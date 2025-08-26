Chandigarh Administration imposes ESMA on CPDL staff

The Chandigarh Administration on Monday imposed the Haryana Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA), 1974 on employees of Chandigarh Power Distribution Limited (CPDL), declaring their services as “essential”. Until recently, the Punjab ESMA was applicable in Chandigarh. However, amid ongoing protests against the privatisation of the electricity department, the administration scrapped Punjab ESMA and invoked Haryana ESMA, citing its stricter provisions. (HT File Photo)

The act ensures uninterrupted essential services such as power supply, public transport, and healthcare by restricting strikes. The prohibition, effective immediately, will remain in place for six months.

According to the order issued by the administration, any strike by CPDL employees could severely disrupt power supply in the city, causing major inconvenience to the public. To prevent this, restrictions have been enforced under Sections 3 and 4A of the Act, prohibiting any strike or demonstration by CPDL employees until January 26, 2026.

The order states clearly that electricity supply is an essential service, and any disruption is against the interests of both the administration and the public. With this decision, strikes in the power sector have now been legally prohibited in Chandigarh for the next five months.

Officials said that under the earlier rules, only employees directly participating in a strike could face action. But under Haryana ESMA, even those who plan a strike or provide funds for it can be penalised. The Act also includes several other stringent measures designed to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

The move comes at a time when employee unions have been voicing strong opposition to privatisation of Chandigarh’s power distribution system, threatening strikes and demonstrations in the coming weeks. The administration’s step is seen as a warning to prevent any disruption in essential electricity services.