Chandigarh admn relents, raises non-electric scooter registrations to 65%

Facing criticism for stringent capping of the number of non-electric vehicle registrations under its Electric Vehicle (EV) policy, the Chandigarh administration has permitted more registrations for fuel-run two-wheelers, bringing major relief to automobile dealers and buyers. The decision came during a meeting held under the chairmanship of Chandigarh adviser Dharam Pal in the presence of mayor Anup Gupta, home secretary Nitin Yadav and other UT officers to review the Electric Vehicle policy.

While earlier the administration had decided to register electric and conventional two-wheelers in 70:30 ratio in 2023, it has relaxed the target substantially to 35:65, allowing registration of 65% non-electric two-wheelers in the current year.

However, the new targets will be achieved in the calendar year instead of financial year, as previously decided. So far, only 12.5% electric two-wheelers have been registered in the city.

Notified in September 2022, the EV Policy is aimed at making Chandigarh a “Model EV City” by achieving one of the highest penetrations of zero-emission vehicles within the policy period of five years. The policy aims to mitigate the environmental impact caused by conventional vehicles and establish Chandigarh as a leading EV city.

In order to encourage people to transition from conventional vehicles to electric vehicles and reduce their carbon footprint, various targets were set by the administration under the policy, which were reviewed and revised by officials during the meeting. The revised targets will be sent to the UT administrator for final approval.

Earlier, the administration had decided to stop the registration of non-electric two-wheelers on achieving the target of 6,202 (30%) in 2023-24 financial year. Till June 28, 5,500 such two-wheelers were registered in the city and the target was likely to be achieved by the end of this week, following which UT was to stop their registration.

Govt depts to purchase only electric vehicle

During the meeting, It was decided that from now on, all government departments/local bodies will only purchase electric vehicles, with prior approvals in case of any exceptions.

It was also decided that the existing cap of ₹20 lakh on ex-showroom prices of e-cars for subsidy will be removed, but the cap on incentives ( ₹1.5 lakh) will remain unchanged.

The subsidy for e-bicycles has been increased from 25% of the cost, capped at ₹3,000, to ₹4,000.

Further, the installation of 53 charging stations at multiple locations, with a total of 418 charging points, will also be done.

Mayor Anup Gupta, who had strongly opposed the EV Policy in present form, said how can we enforce registration of only EV vehicles in the city when 5 lakh vehicles enter and exit the city daily from outside?

“If the registration of petrol vehicles will be stopped in Chandigarh, people will register their vehicles in Mohali and Panchlula, and it will be a major revenue loss for UT. Further, dealers will also shift their business to the neighbouring states,” he said.

