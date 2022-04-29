Chandigarh administration to conduct fire audits at health facilities

Chandigarh health secretary Yashpal Garg on Wednesday directed the UT administration’s fire wing to conduct fire-safety audits at all health facilities in the city, both government and private, in the next 15 days.

“Since medical oxygen is highly combustible, there is a need to be extra careful about safety in all hospitals, especially during the ongoing summer season. Last year, there were many fires in hospitals across the country, due to sudden increase in consumption of oxygen during the second wave of the pandemic,” Garg said.

Last year, in April and May, all fire hydrants at GMCH-32 and its allied hospital in Sector 48 were tested and mock drills for sensitisation about fire safety were carried out in association with the fire department.

“During the audit, all existing fire extinguishers should be checked, refilled and revalidated. Authorities must also check all the oxygen points to ensure there is no leakage and are properly closed after use. There should be enough fire extinguishers and fire hydrants available in working conditions at all hospitals. Also, all the medical and para-medical staff need to ensure that fire exits remain clear at all times,” Garg directed the fire wing.

The UT health secretary also asked the authorities of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) to conduct a similar fire-safety audit at the institute.

MORE TRICITY NEWS IN BRIEFS

CCPCR presses for hybrid classes

Following UT education department’s instructions on disallowing unvaccinated children above the age of 12 to attend offline classes from May 4 onwards, the Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CCPCR) wrote to UT education secretary Purva Garg. Chairperson Harjinder Kaur said, “Kindly ensure and issue directions to conduct classes in hybrid mode so that unvaccinated children are not deprived of their constitutional right to education.”

Two arrested with drugs in separate cases

Chandigarh Police’s crime branch arrested two alleged drug peddlers on Thursday while patrolling near Shastri Light Point around 4.30 pm. In the first case, the accused Manoj Kumar of Swaraj Nagar, Kharar was caught with 44 gm of heroin. Earlier on Wednesday, another accused Raja Ram of Amb Sahib Colony, Sector 65, was arrested with 200 gm charas and 50 gm heroin near the Sector 48 bus stop around 5 pm. Cases under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have been registered.

Cyber security in focus during event at PU

A Cyber Swachhta Mission Phase 2 event was organised by police’s cybercrime investigation cell, in collaboration with Punjab University at the varsity’s law auditorium. The event was organised with the aim of increasing awareness on cyber security among the public and private sector. Director general of police Praveer Ranjan, other senior officers and nearly 500 students also attended the event.

Shahi wins national gold in powerlifting

Sanjay Shahi of Chandigarh group of Colleges (CGC), Landran, bagged the golf medal in the 66kg category of the National Junior Powerlifting Championship held in Alappuzha, Kerala. A fourth-year student of tourism and travel management course, Shahi competed in the squat (190 kg), bench press (130 kg) and deadlift (227.5 kg) categories and amassed a total weight of 547.5 kg.

PGIMER nurse shortlisted for global award

PGIMER’s nurse Manju Dhandapani was named among the top 10 finalists for the inaugural Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award, initiated by UAE-based Healthcare. The winner, which will be announced on May 12, on International Nurses Day in Dubai, will win a cash prize of $250,000. Dhandapani is a faculty member at the National Institute of Nursing Education, Chandigarh, and the Society of Indian Neuroscience Nurses secretary. She holds a postgraduate degree from the Institute of Medical Education and Research