Ludhiana swimmers shine as state bags 22 medals at national tourney

Ludhiana swimmers played a key role in Punjab’s 22-medal haul at the recently concluded 22nd National Masters Swimming Championships for Men and Women in Bahadurgarh, Haryana, with two city swimmers making a strong mark in their respective age groups. The three-day championship, which began on September 11, saw participation from more than 1,300 swimmers from across the country. The competition featured 12 age groups, each divided into five-year categories, ranging from 25-plus to 80-plus years. Abhipsha Thakur bagged four medals at the Bahadurgarh championship. (HT)

Punjab finished the championship with five gold, six silver and 11 bronze medals. Its contingent comprised 31 swimmers — 24 men and seven women — representing Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Pathankot, Mohali and Punjab Police, Punjab Swimming Association president S Surjit Singh Sandhu said. Delhi had the largest contingent, with 125 swimmers taking part in the championship.

Ludhiana’s Abhipsha Thakur emerged as one of Punjab’s standout performers. She travelled from Singapore to compete in the national championship and returned with four medals. Competing in the 45-49 years age group, Thakur won gold medals in the 50m butterfly, 200m medley and 400m medley, besides a silver in the 40m freestyle.

Another Ludhiana swimmer, veteran Meera Sood, also made her return to competitive swimming count. Competing in the 60-64 years age group, the former national champion from the 1980s won a silver medal in the 15m backstroke. Sood returned to competition after a gap of more than three decades.

The championship also carried significance beyond the medals as it serves as a qualifying event for selection of the Indian Masters swimming team for the 2nd Asian Masters Championship, scheduled to be held in Bengaluru from October 4 to 10.

Balraj Sharma, chief executive officer of the Punjab Swimming Association, said the Asian Masters Championship was being held in India for the first time. The Swimming Federation of India has therefore introduced a liberalised qualification system to enable the maximum number of Indian masters swimmers to qualify for the continental event.