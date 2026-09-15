Kishau Dam pact to boost irrigation, water security in UP, says Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the Kishau Dam project would expand irrigation facilities in Uttar Pradesh, empower farmers, strengthen drinking-water availability and help maintain the uninterrupted flow of the Yamuna. In a post on X, Adityanath described the agreement between Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi and Haryana as a reflection of “solution through cooperation” and cooperative federalism. (File)

Adityanath was among the chief ministers of six states who signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU)in Delhi in the presence of Union home and cooperation minister Amit Shah and Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil. The agreement was also signed by Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta and Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini.

In a post on X, Adityanath described the agreement between Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi and Haryana as a reflection of “solution through cooperation” and cooperative federalism.

He said the states’ joint resolve would open new avenues for water security and agricultural prosperity and give fresh momentum to the creation of “Developed Uttar Pradesh-Developed India”.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a significant resolve has been realised today towards the proper utilisation of water resources and ensuring water security for future generations,” Adityanath said.

Earlier, Shah said the Kishau Dam project would become “an important chapter in history” once completed. He said all six Yamuna basin states had given their consent and signed the agreement, while the Centre and the states were committed to completing the project soon.