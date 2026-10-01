Man recalls quitting job after boss rejected 5-week leave for Brazil trip: ‘I had little money, home loan, two kids’

Balancing corporate responsibilities with a passion for world travel often forces people to make tough choices. While most workers compromise on their dreams, one traveller took an extraordinary leap of faith almost 35 years ago. Faced with a leave request for a five-week trip to Brazil being rejected, he chose to quit his job despite having a home loan and two small kids. His gamble paid off, inspiring social media users decades later. The man who claimed he quit his job when he failed to get leave from his office. (Instagram/@atulunfiltered23)

In the video, Atul Nigam said, “You don't need money to travel the world. What you actually need is passion and courage. Even when I had little money in 1991, a house loan and a family to take care of, I quit my job just to travel to Brazil.”

Also Read: ‘I quit my job to travel’: Woman now earns up to ₹2.5 lakh per trip leading group tours

Recalling what happened decades ago, he shared that since foreign travel was expensive, he "registered for Rotary's group study exchange program” under which, if selected, he would have gotten the chance to visit a different country and experience local culture.

Nigam recalled, “First time, rejected. But when I was finally selected the second time, my dream of visiting Brazil was about to shatter. My boss refused to give me leave.”

At that point, he had two choices: to give up the “lifetime opportunity” or quit his job. He chose the second. Nigam said, “For five weeks, I experienced some of the most incredible places in Brazil.”

However, he was also terrified, as he had no idea what would happen when he returned to India. Luckily, things turned out in his paper. “When I returned, my boss called me and said, ‘I never forwarded your resignation. You can come back to your job.’ But if I had not found the courage to resign and go, I may have never seen Brazil.”

Alongside the video, Nigam, whose Instagram bio claims he visited 32 countries, wrote, “1991. A house loan, two small kids, and a boss who said no to 5 weeks’ leave. Rotary’s Group Study Exchange had rejected me once. When they picked me the second time, I wasn’t going to let it go. One week in London learning Portuguese, then four weeks living with four Brazilian families. All expenses paid. The only cost was my job. My boss kept the letter in his drawer.” He concluded his post by asking, “Would you have quit?”

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Atul Nigam. This report will be updated when he responds.)