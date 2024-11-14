Menu Explore
Chandigarh administrator Kataria apprised of issues concerning city

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 14, 2024 09:00 AM IST

Share-wise property registration, lal dora extension, need-based changes in housing board, issues relating to co-operative societies, leasehold to freehold status for various properties among other issues discussed.

MP Manish Tewari and Congress’ local unit president HS Lucky on Wednesday met Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, discussing various issues concerning the city.

Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari (right) with UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Wednesday.
Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari (right) with UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Wednesday.

Among the issues discussed were share-wise registration of property, extension of lal dora, need-based changes in housing board, issues relating to co-operative societies, leasehold to freehold status for various properties, including industrial ones. They also discussed ownership right to colonies and “exorbitant” interest being charged on delayed payments of dwelling units in colonies.

Both the leaders also expressed their concern over the rising pollution level in Chandigarh. The administrator reportedly assured them that concentrated efforts would be made in the coming days to move forward on these issues.

