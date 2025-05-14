Menu Explore
Chandigarh admn cancels allotment of 7 liquor vends

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 14, 2025 09:54 AM IST

Of these seven vends, four are located in Sector 22 and one each in Sector 20, Industrial Area, Phase 1, and Manimajra; The department has decided to blacklist these contractors from future auctions

Three weeks after the UT excise and taxation department allotted 20 out of 48 liquor vends during an auction on April 21, it has cancelled the licences of seven successful bidders over non-submission of mandatory security deposits.

The licences of seven successful bidders have been cancelled over non-submission of mandatory security deposits. (HT Photo/for representation only)
The April 21 auction was also necessitated after the department had cancelled the licences of 48 liquor vends earlier in the month over similar violation. Now, 17 of the total 97 vends in the city remain unoccupied. Fresh auction is expected to follow.

Of these seven vends, four are located in Sector 22 and one each in Sector 20, Industrial Area, Phase 1, and Manimajra. The department has decided to blacklist these contractors from future auctions.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh admn cancels allotment of 7 liquor vends
