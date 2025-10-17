Chandigarh: Admn finalises ₹124-crore plan for new DC office building in Sector 17

After a delay of over seven years, the UT engineering department has prepared an estimate of ₹124 crore for the construction of a new building for the deputy commissioner’s (DC) office in Sector 17. The building will be located next to Hotel Shivalikview.

The existing DC office, near the TS Central State Library in Sector 17, is proposed to be converted into a modern art gallery with an amphitheater in front of it. The proposal to have a dedicated building for the DC office was mooted in 2018 in view of the space crunch at the existing office.

UT chief engineer CB Ojha said, “A ₹124 crore estimate has been prepared and we will send it to the Government of India next week for approval. The construction will begin next year after budget allocation. The layouts for interior design have also been finalised.”

Earlier, the construction was to start in April this year, but the budget was not allocated.

Soil report cleared

Meanwhile, the soil investigation report has already cleared the proposed site. Soil testing is conducted to assess the project site’s capability to withstand the structural load of the building. It is influenced by several factors, including weather conditions, climate changes, and historical land usage. The process involves scrutinising the chemical and physical composition of the soil. Once the construction begins, it will be completed in two years.

Sustainable design

The seven-story building will have green technologies, leave behind a minimal carbon footprint and conform to a 5-star GRIHA (green buildings) rating. It will also have parking space for around 600 cars in the basement. Offices, including those of the registering and licensing authority, registrar co-operative societies, excise and taxation department, census department, election department, revenue department, tehsildar office, food and supplies department, labour department, industries department, colony rehabilitation wing, building branch, and Red Cross will be located here. Incorporating the latest environmental norms, the building will have a sewage treatment plant and rooftop solar power plant to generate its own tertiary treated water and electricity.