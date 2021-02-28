Chandigarh admn gears up for next phase of Covid vaccination

As the Centre is set to roll out the next phase of Covid-19 vaccination for general public, eligible beneficiaries in Chandigarh will be able to make online appointments from Monday.

The next phase of vaccination is due for the people above 60 years and those aged from 45 years to 59 years and having comorbidities.

While Co-WIN portal for online registration is set to go live on Monday (March 1), the administration will also make arrangements for on-site registrations and vaccination for a limited number of people on Monday, said a senior UT official, wishing not to be named.

However, the drive is expected to pick up pace on Tuesday, with the number of people getting the jab depending on the online registrations made on Monday.

Besides government facilities, the authorities are also inspecting private hospitals empanelled under central government schemes for necessary infrastructure in order to rope them in as vaccination centres.

“We are in the process of selecting the vaccination centres. The list will be updated by Sunday evening, and the general public will be able to see them through the Co-WIN platform from Monday,” said Dr Amandeep Kang, director, health department.

UT officials said that prior registration facility should be availed by the citizens rather than the walk-in. “When the online interface goes live, we will be able to utilise our full capacity,” said an official. The department plans to create 17 sites with capacity of inoculating 200 people each in the next week.

During online registration, people will have a choice to select the date, time and vaccination centre based on the availability. Details of the photo ID card to be used by the beneficiary will also be captured at the time of registration. In the beginning, slots will be given at PGIMER, GMCH-32 and GMSH-16 besides civil hospitals in Sector 45 and Manimajra, health and wellness centres in Sector 23 and 49, and Police Hospital in Sector 26.

Walk in at empanelled hospitals in Mohali

The Mohali administration has empanelled around 20 private hospitals besides government hospitals for the vaccination drive.

Civil surgeon Dr Adarashpal Kaur said the eligible beneficiaries can walk in at any of these hospitals for on-site registration and vaccination from Monday.

They should carry a photo ID card with age proof. In case, they are aged between 45 and 59 with comorbid conditions, they should also carry a certificate duly attested by a registered medical practitioner, she said.

The drive will be carried out at civil hospitals in Mohali, Kharar, Dera Bassi, Kurali, Banur, Boothgarh and Lalru between 9am and 3pm, besides at private hospitals, including Max (Phase 6), Fortis (Sector 62), Ivy (Sector 71) and Amar (Sector 70) in Mohali, Amcare in Zirakpur and Multi Super Specialty Hospital in Sohana.

While there are no charges in government hospital, private hospitals will collect a fee.

Punjab health secretary Hussan Lal said: “We have asked private hospitals not to collect more than ₹250, with ₹150 for vaccine and ₹100 as service charge. We are holding a meeting with them on Sunday.”

Three govt facilities to begin drive in P’kula

The Panchkula health department is also gearing up for the next phase.

To begin with, the vaccine will be provided at three government facilities: General Hospital in Sector 6 and polyclinic in Sector 26, Panchkula, and Government Hospital in Kalka.

We are yet to finalise details regarding private hospitals. It will be done by Sunday,” said Dr Meenu Sasan, district immunisation officer.